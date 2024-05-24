TrainerTainment teams up with Adventure Kids PlayCare for leadership training

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — TrainerTainment announced its partnership with Adventure Kids PlayCare to offer comprehensive leadership training for the FEC’s team and franchises. Adventure Kids PlayCare, is known for providing a safe, nurturing environment for children.

Founded by Dana Oliver, a single mother who experienced firsthand the challenges of finding childcare outside of traditional hours, Adventure Kids PlayCare is dedicated to offering a solution for parents facing similar struggles. Oliver’s vision and commitment to excellence have established Adventure Kids PlayCare as a trusted childcare provider known for offering a flexible and reliable solution for busy parents that is also fun and exciting for kids.

Recognizing the importance of leadership in childcare, Adventure Kids PlayCare has teamed up with TrainerTainment to offer training focused on essential leadership topics such as accountability, delegation, mastering difficult conversations to help all levels of management lead their teams in a more effective way that also benefits their customers.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with TrainerTainment to enhance our leadership capabilities at Adventure Kids PlayCare,” said Oliver. “Effective leadership is crucial in providing the highest quality childcare services, and we are committed to investing in the development of our team to better serve our families and community.”

TrainerTainment’s Leadership Training program is designed to equip Adventure Kids PlayCare’s team with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in leadership roles. Through interactive trainings, discussions and practical exercises, participants gain valuable insights and strategies to enhance their leadership abilities, foster team collaboration and drive organizational success.

“At TrainerTainment, we understand the importance of strong leadership in driving organizational success. We are honored to work with Adventure Kids PlayCare to empower their team with the leadership skills and tools needed to make a positive impact in the lives of children and families,” add Beth Standlee, founder & CEO of TrainerTainment.

Adventure Kids PlayCare’s leadership training initiative with TrainerTainment reflects their ongoing commitment to excellence and dedication to providing the best possible childcare experience for families at their centers across the nation.