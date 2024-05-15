Splish Splash kicks off the season May 25 with more time to splash & new additions

CALVERTON, N.Y. — Opening Day is just ten days away at New York’s Largest Water Park. With more days and extended hours to splash, Splish Splash officially opens for an eventful and appetizing 2024 season on Saturday, May 25 at 10 a.m. New for the 2024 season, guests will be delighted with two all-new food locations, Ben’s Soft Pretzels and Locos Tacos, an updated retail store, The Big Kahuna Bazaar and an all-new event, Winter Wonderland.

“We are excited to make a splash this season with delicious new dining options and a fun new retail experience for our guests,” said Splish Splash General Manager Mike Bengtson. “With the addition of days and extended hours to our operating calendar and enhanced special events lineup, we cannot wait to welcome our guests back for the 2024 season.”

Splish Splash will open for its 34th season with a special giveaway to the first 250 guests in attendance each day of Opening Weekend. The beloved Nature Nick Animal Show will return with a thrilling animal show featuring wildlife from all corners of the world. The show will run all Opening Weekend long from May 25 – 27 and will return in June during Kids Fest. The educational show includes owls, hawks, foxes, toucans, snakes and more. During Opening Weekend, guests can see the show multiple times a day on the stage next to the entrance of Giant Twister.

All-new for 2024, foodies will have new options to select from. The park will have a dedicated stand for Ben’s Soft Pretzels, which will offer delicious, hot, and fresh pretzels in original and cinnamon sugar. The park’s Boardwalk will also have a new food and beverage location, Locos Tacos. The stand will serve a taco trio, walking tacos, carne asada fries, Tractor beverages and frozen drinks. When guests decide to take a break from sliding down Alien Invasion and splashing in the wavepool, they can visit the newly expanded retail store next to the Kahuna Bay Wavepool. The Big Kahuna Bazaar will have everything visitors need for a day in the sun including sunscreen, towels, souvenirs, and flip flops.

Guests are invited all season long to enjoy a variety of special events including the new Winter Wonderland. The family-friendly event will be held July 15-21 and will include festive limited-time food offerings, holiday music, meet and greets with holiday characters, giveaways and more for kids of all ages. In addition to Winter Wonderland, Kids Fest will be held Saturdays and Sundays in June, which will be jam-packed with fun activities, live performers, and giveaways. The popular Concert Series will also return this season with a variety of live music including country, top 40, pop, reggae and more every Saturday in July across from the Kahuna Bay Wavepool.

Several other themed weekends will also return to Splish Splash for the 2024 season. The park’s annual Father’s Day Flop contest will take place on June 15, Teacher Appreciation Week will be hosted in June, followed by Shark in the Park in July and Hero Appreciation Week in August.

Those interested in attending Opening Weekend can save $35 on Single Day Tickets now through June 2. Thrill seekers that want to enjoy Splish Splash all summer long, can purchase a 2024 Season Pass for just three payments of $34 each. This season, Passholders get more perks than ever with things like free friend tickets, discounts on food and retail, free parking and more with select passes.