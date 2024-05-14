Splashway Waterpark & Campgrounds crowned America’s number one outdoor waterpark by USA Today

SHERIDAN, Texas — In the heart of Texas, where laughter echoes under wide-open skies, a family oasis known as Splashway Waterpark & Campgrounds has just been named the Number ONE Outdoor Waterpark in America by USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. This accolade recognizes the thrilling slides and sparkling pools but is also a testament to a family’s vision of creating the ultimate haven for family fun and making lasting memories.

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards are highly respected accolades in the hospitality industry, determined by public vote. Each year, these awards recognize excellence across a variety of categories, including hotels, resorts, restaurants, and attractions, highlighting those who achieve outstanding standards in service and guest experiences.

Nestled midway between Houston, San Antonio, and Austin in the quaint town of Sheridan, Splashway has long been a retreat for families looking to splash, play, and stay. At the helm are Carl and Laura Blahuta, a husband and wife team who have poured their hearts into every corner of the park. “It’s about more than just fun; it’s about family,” says Carl, the energetic owner and general manager. “Our mission has always been to provide a safe, clean, and enjoyable environment where families can come together and create those joyous memories that last a lifetime.”

The park’s journey to the top is a story of relentless dedication to service and innovation. “We are family, serving family,” remarks Laura Blahuta, co-owner and administration director, echoing the park’s guiding motto. This philosophy has shaped every decision at Splashway, from the design of adrenaline-pumping rides for thrill-seekers to tranquil spots for those seeking relaxation.

USA Today’s recognition comes as a result of Splashway’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Visitors to Splashway can expect a variety of attractions that cater to all ages and thrill levels. Whether it’s conquering their tallest water slides or floating lazily along the lazy river, there is something for everyone. “Seeing the smiles and hearing the laughter, that’s how we know we’re succeeding,” Laura adds.

The future looks bright for Splashway as it plans to expand its offerings. “This accolade is both an honor and a motivator. We are excited to push the boundaries of what a waterpark experience can be,” says Carl, with a visionary mindset. Plans to introduce even more award-winning, innovative water rides and expand the camping facilities are already in the works, promising to bolster its reputation as the premier family destination.

In recognition of this national recognition, Splashway Waterpark invites everyone to a series of celebratory events and special promotions throughout the season. The first event is Sunday, May 19th, where our guests can purchase a regular-price ticket and get their second ticket for just one dollar. More details will be available on our website and social media channels, where families are encouraged to join in the festivities.

For anyone seeking the thrill of adventure or the comfort of a peaceful retreat, Splashway is ready to welcome you to what is now officially the best outdoor waterpark in the nation. Come and see for yourself why families return year after year, making Splashway a part of their traditions and their stories.