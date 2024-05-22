Slides and tides open this weekend at White Water

BRANSON, Mo. — A tropical paradise awaits at Silver Dollar City’s White Water as the largest water park in the Ozarks opens on Saturday, May 25 for the 2024 season. With over 13 acres of thrilling slides and relaxing pools, White Water celebrates 44 seasons of creating memories worth repeating under the sun — or shaded cabana — with summer-long adventures bringing families closer together. Plus, dive-in movies return with a bigger, brighter and bolder LED screen.

Towering slides at White Water include the seven-and-a-half-story Kalani Towers, the tallest pair of waterslides in the region, with speeds of over 40 mph. Next door, KaPau Plummet (that’s kuh-pow!) aims to leave riders breathless with a freefall experience courtesy of the slide’s 70-degree, trapdoor start — it’s 1, 2, 3… Ka-Pau! Nestled at the top of the park, Ohana Falls’ rafts careen down a massive halfpipe, accommodating an entire family of 4.

Relaxation is key in this tropical paradise where the Aloha River drifts tubers and swimmers alike more than 800 feet along a tranquil float, meandering past exotic fauna, lush greenery and plenty of shade. And, there might be a few fountains along the way for the unsuspecting lounger! Peacefulness and playfulness fuse at both Coconut Cove and Splashaway Cay, where plenty of slides, water blasters, bubbling fountains and tipping buckets entertain the littlest ones in the family.

While swimming and splashing works up an appetite, guests of White Water won’t go hungry. From tacos and pizza to fresh hand-cut fries and hand-breaded chicken tenders, there’s something for everyone in the family, along with iced coffees, frappes, smoothies, shakes and all-new freshly made mini donuts.

For a more private retreat, White Water’s reserved seating options and Blue Lizard Cabanas provide plenty of opportunities to unwind. From lounge seating at the most popular spaces in the park to private premium cabanas with meal service, satellite television and private lockers. Rentals are offered daily, and guests are urged to make reservations well before their visit.

Hours extended into the moonlight for Night Water on select Fridays and Saturdays in July (July 12-27), and select Saturdays in August (Aug. 13-17), with popular, family-friendly movies playing on the Surf’s Up Wave Pool’s big screen each evening, plus slides into the night.