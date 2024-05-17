Silver Dollar City’s Summer Celebration runs June 8-August 4

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City is taking summer back to a simpler time with old-fashioned fun in every fold of the 1880s theme park during the Ozark Mountain Summer Celebration every day from June 8 to August 4.

Visiting performers, legendary folklore, thrilling attractions and nostalgic food take guests on a journey back to when porch sitting, chats over checkers and cold lemonade brought families closer together. From a stroll beneath the colorful Canopy Sky, to trail stops with an eight-foot-tall Tomato Can, there are unforgettable memories to make in each nook and cranny of the mining town’s sprawling streets.

“Let’s take back our summers, like we had as kids,” says Kelly Eutsler, visuals manager.. “Summer in the Ozarks is a time for adventure and time with family. We want our visitors to experience that nostalgia and visit The City to reset and refresh together the old-fashioned way.”

This summer’s entertainment lineup has acts for guests of all ages to enjoy. Get ready for a memorable evening of high-energy music and worship as the Grammy award-winning Christian rock band Newsboys takes the stage at Echo Hollow® Amphitheatre on June 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Family entertainment during the dog days of summer includes the return of The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience. These high-flying pups will raise the “woof” and wow the crowd with cool canine tricks. Get your toes tappin’ to the jazzy sounds of the Rivertown Ramblers who offer up delightful sounds of Dixieland.

The City’s carefree fun goes well into the moonlight July 13 through August 4 with rides into the night, starlit family-friendly dance parties and a fireworks finale every evening during Summer Nights.

Guests will have plenty of food options, too, with The City’s “Summer Tasting Passport” featuring new flavors like grilled pineapple skewers with piña colada dipping sauce, strawberry crunch funnel cakes, chicken cobb shaker salad and more!

The entertainment, festival fare and Ozark Mountains provide a beautiful backdrop for 40 rides and attractions, including the all-new Fire In The Hole—the largest indoor coaster in The Heartland! The City is also home to record-breaking rides like Outlaw Run, Time Traveler and Mystic River Falls featuring the tallest drop on a raft ride in the Western Hemisphere.

Don’t forget, as summer heats up, Silver Dollar City houses nature’s best air conditioner—Marvel Cave! This national landmark is a cool and comfortable 60-65 degrees year-round and features the breathtakingly beautiful Cathedral Room—the largest cave entrance room in the United States! Tours of the awe-inspiring cavern are free with admission to the park.