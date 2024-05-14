Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi makes access to marine education and year-round fun even easier for young learners with new annual pass program

Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi invites the ʻohana to make a year of incredible memories and get immersed in marine education with its all-new season pass program for 2024. Offering special perks for every passholder, the program also opens up a world of wondrous learning opportunities for younger guests. For the first time, a new ‘Opihi Pass is available for FREE for guests ages 4–6 with the purchase of one of these new pass tiers—Honu, Nai’a or Manō. The popular Keiki Pass for guests ages 7–12 is also available for purchase at the special keiki price. Admission for children under age 3 remains free, with no pass required.

All pass levels offer unlimited park admission and access to special park events, with the Naiʻa or Manō tiers additionally including free parking, discounted admission for friends, and savings on shopping, food and photos! At the apex of offerings, the Manō tier is swimming with even more savings, including packages to the park’s Aloha Kai Lūʻau, signaure birthday parties, and engaging encounters with marine life.

Passes are on sale now. The ʻOpihi Pass grants kids ages 4–6 free park admission through December 31, 2024 when purchased with a Honu, Nai’a or Manō Pass by June 30, 2024. Passes must be processed at the park by June 30 to be valid.