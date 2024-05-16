Raging Waters Los Angeles hosts SwimBrayv’s Dashing Duck Drawing fundraiser to support newly launched water safety program

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — Raging Waters Los Angeles, California’s Largest Water Park, is hosting SwimBrayv’s Dashing Duck Drawing Fundraiser to help teach over 8,000 children and parents water safety throughout the 2024 summer season. Starting Saturday, May 25, the World’s Largest Rubber Duck will make California’s Largest Water Park its lily pad throughout Memorial Day Weekend, welcoming visitors and encouraging guests to participate in the Dashing Duck Drawing fundraiser on Monday, May 27 at the park’s Enchanted Tropical River, a quarter mile-long, 18-foot-wide, and three-foot-deep tropical lazy river.

Access to water safety education can be limited, which is why Raging Waters Los Angeles has committed to several water safety programs throughout the summer to support providing water safety education to the community. Through the park’s partnership with SwimBrayv, the park is able to help with the organization’s mission to make water safety planning and education accessible to all through direct access to thousands of local children and their parents to teach them valuable life-saving water techniques.

The Dashing Duck Drawing Fundraiser presented by SwimBrayv begins on May 15, 2024, by inviting the public to make a duck donation that will enter them into the competition on the Monday, May 27 Duck Drawing. Ducks will be dropped at random where several mermaids will swim through an “enchanted tropical river” randomly selecting a winning duck. Guests that participate will have a chance to receive a gift basket valued between $250 and $500. Starting May 15, guests will be ableto make a duck donation via Raging Waters or SwimBrayv’s website. Each duck donation will directly contribute to making water safety education more accessible so that more families and children can experience water fun, like Raging Waters, SAFELY. Raging Waters will also be donating 1,000 tickets to SwimBrayv to raffle off at their upcoming water safety events throughout the summer season.

“Swim Brayv has been able to edu-tain thousands on proactive water and swim safety education,” says Candace Thome, chief executive officer of the SwimBrayv Foundation. “We are excited to partner with Raging Waters Los Angeles to continue helping thousands of people this summer through our collective water safety education efforts. But we need your help! By entering the 2024 Dashing Duck Drawing, you are supporting our cause and, as a community, we can save lives, together.”

The World’s Largest Rubber Duck will be on display at Raging Waters LA Friday, May 24-27 and stands at over six stories high. Visitors will have the opportunity to take photos with a ten-foot-high Baby Duck that will be on display as well. Raging Waters is also inviting Jeep owners to come to the water park on Friday, May 24 from 3 – 6 p.m. to preview the World’s Largest Rubber Duck.

Rated one of the top ten water parks in the nation for the summer 2024 season by Newsweek (source: https://www.newsweek.com/readerschoice/best-outdoor-water-park), Raging Waters Los Angeles will open for the season on Saturday, May 18 at 10 a.m. With over 50 rides, slides and attractions from the high thrills of Aqua Rocket to the big drop from Bombs Away, this 60-acre Southern California water park is a timeless summer tradition. The whole family is invited to enjoy a wide variety of tube and body slides ranging from mild to wild, a 30,000-square-foot water playground, a one-million-gallon wave pool and a lazy river.