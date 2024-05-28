New Beijing Ocean Park selects Legacy Entertainment as lead design firm

HOLLYWOOD, Calif and BEIJING, China — Following an international tender, California-based entertainment design firm Legacy Entertainment has been announced as lead designer for the upcoming Ocean Park in Beijing. The project, planned for Beijing’s Tongzhou district, was formally announced in November 2023, and is anticipated to draw 3.5 million annual visitors upon its debut in 2027.

The new large-scale Aquarium complex is being developed by Beijing Tongzhou Urban Construction and Operation Group Co., Ltd., and is intended to strengthen the Beijing Sub-Central Cultural Tourism Zone, already home to Universal Studios Beijing.

“We are honored to have been selected as the designer of this highly-anticipated project,” said Eric Carnagey, Legacy Entertainment’s Managing Director, and also one of the firm’s owners. “With the combined talents of the involved parties, we have the opportunity to create one of the best and most unique marine life parks in the entire world.”

Over the last decade, the Legacy Entertainment team has been responsible for the design of several of the world’s most celebrated Aquariums and Oceanariums. Among these are The Sea Shell at VinWonders Phu Quoc in Vietnam, and the recently-opened Chimelong Spaceship, which currently holds seven world records, including “World’s Largest Aquarium.”

Legacy has also collaborated with China’s leading Marine Life Park operator, Haichang Ocean Park, on the design of their flagship park in Shanghai. The $730,000,000 park, which opened in 2018, has received a wide array of awards and accolades since its debut in 2018, including being named “China’s Best Theme Park” by numerous organizations.

Carnagey adds, “With each of our Aquarium projects, we aim to raise the bar for animal care and education outreach. For this new project in Beijing, we plan to combine these touchstones with an unprecedented degree of ‘Wow!’ factor to create a project that will not only stand out in China, but throughout the entire world”.