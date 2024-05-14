GRAPEVINE, Texas — Meow Wolf Grapevine, in collaboration with local artist Lauren Lewchuk, announced the launch of its inaugural exterior mural project, P.A.R.K.E.D. (Phenomenal Asphalt Realm of Kaleidoscopic Expressionistic Design.) This massive parking lot mural will transform the landscape surrounding the Grapevine Mills location, inspired by the otherworldly experience of The Real Unreal. Guests will have the entire summer to explore this groundbreaking ground painting at the immersive creative wonderland.

Cosmic meteorologists of The Real Unreal forecasted the emergence of new art based on significant indicators of unreality emanating from the exhibition. The Real Unreal’s wondrous disruption has begun to leak outside the bounds of Meow Wolf Grapevine, changing the Grapevine Mills Mall parking lot into a cavalcade of blooming creations. Chromatic chemists have found that asphalt is the perfect canvas for this form of interdimensional artwork, as P.A.R.K.E.D. will cover the parking lot area adjacent to Meow Wolf Grapevine adding bursts of creativity before guests even enter the innovative exhibition.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Lauren Lewchuk on this original project that brings The Real Unreal to life beyond our exhibition space,” said Meow Wolf Grapevine General Manager Kelly Schwartz. “This mural is a celebration of creativity and community, inviting visitors to experience a piece of Meow Wolf’s magic from the moment they arrive at Grapevine Mills all summer long.”

Dallas-based artist Lauren Lewchuk is a creative force fueled by a passion for nature and music, with a career spanning over 14 years across graphic design, screen-printing, faux finishes, and mural painting. With subjects ranging from microorganisms to expansive landscapes, the TIN District artist’s work is a whimsical exploration of the real and surreal, with intricate compositions inspired by nature’s wonders.

“Incorporating inspiration from the natural world, I explore themes of growth, identity, and existentialism in my artwork,” shared artist Lauren Lewchuk. “Turning a parking lot into a colorful canvas is a perfect way to vividly showcase these themes.”

Lauren’s P.A.R.K.E.D. mural is slated to be unveiled on Monday, May 27. Guests will have all summer to view it. These on-view dates coincide with Meow Wolf Grapevine’s one-year anniversary celebration, providing guests ample options to experience The Real Unreal at the convenience of their vacation plans.

“Continued collaboration with the Texas artist community is vital to us,” emphasized Meow Wolf Grapevine Artist Liaison Will Heron. “Our community boasts an impressive array of talented artists. This project presents a fantastic opportunity to welcome new Texas talent into Meow Wolf Grapevine’s multiverse.”

As a special summer artwork, visitors will not want to miss this temporal masterpiece at the Grapevine Mills Mall property.

“Meow Wolf’s vibrant paintings on Grapevine Mills’ parking spaces are more than just paint— they are portals to imagination. We proudly support their vision of bringing art to every corner, and transforming an everyday space into a visual experience for all to enjoy.” said Grapevine Mills’ Director of Marketing and Business Development Trudy Cresswell.