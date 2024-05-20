Legoland California Resort hosts a Lego World Parade treasure hunt in San Diego

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Ready, set, search! In celebration of its 25th birthday, LEGOLAND California Resort hides 25 golden LEGO bricks in San Diego giving families a chance to attend the grand launch of North America’s first LEGO World Parade! The Parade Prize Packs are hidden in San Diego, with clues shared on the Carlsbad theme park’s Instagram @LEGOLANDCalifornia throughout the morning.

Each prize pack contains a golden LEGO brick and a family four-pack of tickets to the grand launch of North America’s first-ever LEGO World Parade set to debut on May 24. Families can search for the Parade prize packs on May 17 and the winners of the treasure hunt will have the opportunity to be among the first to experience the Parade.

The LEGO World Parade promises to be an unforgettable experience for LEGO fans of all ages. It will feature a dazzling array of LEGO themed floats including a LEGO City Firetruck, a swashbuckling pirate ship, and floats inspired by LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO Friends, LEGO City Deep Sea Adventure, and LEGO DUPLO. This is a unique opportunity to see favorite LEGO worlds come to life in a vibrant, dynamic parade like no other.

The Parade will also feature an exciting cast of costume characters, each bringing their unique LEGO charm to their floats. Joining them will be more than 50 entertainers, dancing and marching along the parade route through the west side of the Park. The Parade will be the perfect finale to a day spent riding, climbing, splashing, and building throughout the theme park’s 60+ rides, shows, and attractions.

In celebration of the launch, the Carlsbad theme park is offering an incredible offer: $29 Kids Tickets. Families can take advantage of a limited time $29 Kids Tickets offer to experience the magic of the LEGO World Parade.