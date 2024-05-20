Iron Tee Golf at Iowa sports Mecca takes arcade cashless with Intercard

ST. LOUIS — Intercard has installed its cashless technology in the 86 game arcade at Iron Tee Golf, a mammoth new golf entertainment venue scheduled to open in May 2024. The venue is located near the popular 75 acre indoor/outdoor TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, Iowa, and is operated by the same company.

Iron Tee Golf boasts a high-tech three-tier, 58 bay driving range with top-of-the-line equipment and real-time ball tracking technology, making it easy for customers to perfect their swing and track their progress. The venue also offers indoor mini golf, a huge arcade and a full-service kitchen and bar including takeout.

TBK Bank Sports Complex also has a large arcade powered by Intercard cashless technology.

Intercard’s Austin Muich did the installation on-site in April 2024.