In new one-of-a-kind act, majestic butterflies and marvelous blooms bring even more color to Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A realm of wonder and excitement awaits guests as Dolly Parton’s Stampede unveils its newest addition to the popular dinner show. Combining the show’s equestrian stars, breathtaking aerial acrobatics, a new take on a classic Dolly song and talented performers, this never-before-seen segment promises to elevate the already legendary entertainment experience to even greater heights.

Guests are in for an unforgettable visual journey with special effects, brilliant costuming and immersive lighting that bring majestic butterflies and stunning flowers to life. The segment kicks off with the show’s equine stars enteringthe arena adorned with whimsical butterfly wings in a spectacular choreographed formation. After fluttering around the Stampede arena in majestic fashion, the horses are joined by a grand display of blooming flower petals that unfold center stage; flowers descend from the “sky” high above the arena floor, while a kaleidoscope of larger-than-life, colorful, captivating butterflies create an unexpected visual experience as they glow and flutter around the arena. The action takes to the sky with a majestic butterfly aerial act, where performers soar high above the arena floor.

“While growing up in the Smoky Mountains, I was always fascinated by butterflies,” said Dolly. “I used to get in trouble with my mom, ’cause they’d have to come find me, and I’d be chasing a butterfly from one place to another. I was fascinated with them, flying high in the sky. Butterflies are such gentle, beautiful and free-spirited creatures, and I’ve always related to them with my own personality and how I live my life. They’ve become my little symbol, and I like to include them wherever I can. That’s why this new part of the Stampede show is so special to me. It’s bringing a piece of my childhood to life, and celebrating something so beautiful that has inspired me to follow my dreams from a young age.”

Guests are in for a treat with the latest show addition, plus the Stampede show offers thrills and fun with the spectacle of 32 awe-inspiring horses led by cast members through a series of extraordinary equestrian feats.

This brand-new experience is made even more memorable for guests as they are treated to Stampede’s delicious four-course family feast. This bountiful array includes creamy vegetable soup, a homemade buttery biscuit, a whole rotisserie chicken, hickory-smoked pulled pork, buttery corn on the cob, herb-roasted potatoes, Stampede’s own specialty dessert and unlimited beverages including Coca-Cola® products, tea and coffee. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meals are available upon request.

Recognized as “The Smokies Most Fun Place to Eat,” Dolly Parton’s Stampede offers a dynamic blend of thrilling entertainment and delectable cuisine. It’s not just a dinner show; it’s an unforgettable experience that elevates any outing or special occasion, creating memories for its guests that will be treasured for a lifetime.