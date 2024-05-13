Embed rocks Riyadh with tech reliability at the SEA Expo 2024

DUBAI, U.A.E. — Embed, the ultimate cloud-based, cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries proved its position as the most reliable FEC tech partner at the SEA Expo 2024 from 7 to 9 May at the Riyadh International Convention Center.

“After the successful DEAL in Dubai and Amusement Expo International in Las Vegas, we’re happy to be back in the KSA for SEA Expo!” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. “Exciting developments around the entertainment sector are happening in the MENA region, and there’s no other place for Embed to be in right now to help transition FECs from manual to cashless operations. We are most opportune to be in a position to prove our reliability as a business partner.”

“This is why we fronted our Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions like the award-winning Mobile Wallet virtual game card and STATS business intelligence dashboard at the show. These tech solutions are our response to the growing consumer demand for safer and faster transactions,” says Saeed Abdillahi, EMEA Regional Sales Manager.

With the Mobile Wallet guaranteeing a 5x increase in average reload value versus cash or credit card, and STATS giving near real-time business visibility to operators through game performance, revenue insights, and other data for key decision-making, these SaaS solutions were well-received by SEA Expo.

“FEC operators aren’t just looking for solutions to boost profitability anymore,” explains Sara Paz, CMO at Embed. “No matter how cutting-edge a piece of tech is, if your tech partner behind it is constantly down, guests will still walk out the door and you lose revenue. This is why we partner with the most trusted tech partners in the industry, like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Apple, and Google. If the biggest global brands like NASA, Disney+, Facebook, NFL, and more trust AWS with their data centres, then our customers can rest assured that their FEC data is in the most reliable hands.”