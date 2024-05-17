Ellis & Associates expands Fulltime Staff

MAITLAND, Fla. — Ellis & Associates, Inc. (E&A), the world leader in aquatic safety since 1983, is expanding the fulltime team to better meet the needs of a growing client base around the world, and the introduction of new products and services, by welcoming 24-year aquatic industry veteran Sarhece Serna. Joining E&A as a Client Manager, Sarhece transitions from a lengthy career at Schlitterbahn where she once was a 16-year-old lifeguard before becoming an International Lifeguard Training Program Instructor. Sarhece has impacted thousands of lifeguards not only at Schlitterbahn, but also by dedicating her time and expertise serving on faculty of the International Aquatic Safety School (IASS), the world’s largest water safety professional development conference for lifeguard instructors.

“Sarhece’s high-impact experience in aquatics, risk management and leadership at Schlitterbahn make her a fantastic addition to our team,” said E&A COO Richard “RAC” Carroll. “Early leaders in our industry, including Vera Solis, have made a huge impact on Sarhece, instilling in her a passion for safety and a dedication to teaching our rigorous standards to new generations of lifeguards. This combined skill set gives Sarhece a wealth of experience from which to draw as she serves the needs our growing E&A family of clients.”

“I am honored to join the Ellis and Associates team,” said Client Manager Sarhece Serna. “The company begun by Jeff Ellis more than forty years ago is truly the gold standard in aquatic safety. The people I have met through my association with E&A are my family. I even met my husband, Steve, at the water park.”