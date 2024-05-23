Cyan Park is redefining recreation with Saudi Arabia’s first gender-inclusive wave pool

COHOES, N.Y. — Aquatic Development Group (ADG) is proud to have partnered with Cyan Waterpark and ProSlide Technology to deliver three WaveTek wave systems to their outdoor water park in Jeddah, marking a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s leisure and entertainment landscape. Cyan Waterpark proudly stands as the first waterpark in the Kingdom to offer an inclusive in-water experience, welcoming men, women, and children together in a wave pool. With prime real estate in downtown Jeddah, Cyan Waterpark has quickly secured its status as a premier destination for entertainment and tourism for all!

ADG’s contribution to this project includes the supplying of their cutting-edge WaveTek wave generation Technology for the adult wave pool, kids wave pool, and figure 8 shaped action river for Cyan Waterpark.

Toheeb Abiodun Ajiboye, Head of Lifeguards at Cyan Waterpark revealed some insight on the journey towards inclusivity and the impact it has had on their park. Cyan Waterpark knew it was the right time to tap into the opportunity to allow people to come together no matter the gender, as people are beginning to view waterpark visits in a different way. This progressive shift not only reflects a strategic business decision but also underscores the park’s commitment to embracing societal changes. Supported by both government and local community, this change has assisted in promoting tourism. Although there has been a mix of opinions from visitors, the majority have been very positive.

The visitors have shown a wave of enthusiasm for the wave pool itself, waiting in excitement for the waves to come, speaking about the success of this change. Cyan Waterpark operators have stated that the guests have been transparent about their love for this wave pool, as it gives them a space to both play and rest all together, and it seems this change has aided in making the guest experience even more fun for Cyan Waterpark goers.

Cyan Waterpark feels they achieved a big goal with this initiative as their values are to give back to their community and provide all guests, including individuals, couples, and families, the chance to enjoy leisure time and relaxation in a fun-filled environment.

Toheeb states, “At the end of the day, the goal is to ensure that the residents, locals, and tourists that are visiting are happy and that everyone is on the same page.” With inclusivity at its forefront, Cyan Waterpark continues to set the standard for immersive and inclusive leisure experiences in Saudi Arabia and beyond.