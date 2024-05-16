Breaking records: Sacoa wows global audience with simultaneous exhibition at five trade shows last week

Sacoa, the leading global provider of cashless solutions for FECs, wrapped up an extraordinary week participating in five esteemed trade shows across the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company’s dedicated teams presented state-of-the-art innovations at the 2024 editions of Roller Skating, SEA Expo, FIJMA, Sindepat Summit, and Asia Amusement & Attractions Expo, reaffirming its status as an industry trailblazer.

Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International, expressed his satisfaction with the enthusiastic response: “[…w]e are delighted with our outstanding performance at these events. The positive reception from attendees validates that our innovations are reshaping industry standards.”

Looking forward, Mochkovsky announced Sacoa’s participation in the upcoming IAAPA Expo Asia 2024, scheduled for May 28-30 in Bangkok, Thailand. He extended an invitation to attendees to explore booth #756 and discover how Sacoa can elevate FEC profits to unprecedented levels. “Join us as we continue to drive innovation in entertainment technology,” Pol remarked. “We eagerly anticipate meeting you at IAAPA Expo Asia 2024.”