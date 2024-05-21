Aquatic Development Group announces the arrival of new WaveTek website

COHOES, N.Y. — Aquatic Development Group (ADG) is proud to announce the launch of a brand new WaveTek Website, which can be found at www.wavetekwaves.com on April 30, 2024. WaveTek, engineered and manufactured at ADG’s headquarters in Upstate New York, is an undisputed leader in wave system performance, with each system going through a rigorous manufacturing processes and strict quality control measures to guarantee unmatched efficiency and dependability. Clients’ satisfaction is at the heart of ADG, and our wave systems are designed with each client’s needs and specific application in mind. As Darin Keim, Owner of Big Surf Waterpark, remarked, “Best waves around! WaveTek waves are a bulletproof system.”

ADG has been making WaveTek wave systems for 50+ years. With 550+ wave systems worldwide, WaveTek has continued to set industry standards for designing, engineering, manufacturing, and building waves, proving to be the go-to system for every wave application- even surfing! With the exploding boom of popularity in the sport of surfing, WaveTek was first on the scene with hydraulic surf pools back in the early 1980’s. From then on WaveTek continued advancements with the first-of-its-kind boogie-boarding and learn-to-surf pools, and today with their award-winning deep water standing surf wave, EpicSurf. ADG has had innovation at the forefront of their company since its inception.

This new WaveTek website will provide a dedicated platform for WaveTek systems, offering comprehensive insights, new project updates, and existing client support. It will serve as a hub for in-depth information, providing clients with unparalleled access to WaveTek product specifications, industry trends, and more. Additionally, this platform will deliver real-time updates, ensuring their audience remains at the forefront of wave technology advancements.

With its innovative features and user-friendly interface, ADG’s new WaveTek Website is set to lead the way in wave generation excellence.

Building on this momentum, ADG is excited to announce recent and upcoming projects that promise to further innovate and expand their wave generation market presence. Some of these WaveTek projects include Meridiana (TX), Dorado Beach (PR), and Fun Plex (NE). Stay tuned for more updates and be sure to check the new WaveTek website regularly for the latest news and developments in the industry!

