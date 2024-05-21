AIMS International wants YOU!

AIMS International is looking for collegiate students and recent grads to be volunteers at the 2025 AIMS International Safety Seminar. The Ambassadors are an adaptive, hard-working team with strong communication skills and an interest in the themed entertainment industry. Ambassadors are enthusiastic and work well on a team under pressure. This role is full-time, in-person January 11-18 in Orlando, Florida.

Join a passionate community of young professionals;

Work with amusement industry professionals;

Build event management skills;

Learn about new safety topics and standards;

Application deadline: May 31.

Questions? Email: youngprofessionals@aimsintl.org