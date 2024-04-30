Horvath rejoins Lehigh County Agricultural Society

Lehigh County Agricultural Society, Allentown, Pennsylvania, the owner and operator of The Great Allentown Fair announced that Staci Horvath has rejoined the organization as marketing specialist. Horvath worked at the Society for 16 years in operations before departing in 2013 to pursue career opportunities in marketing.

Horvath’s experience aligns perfectly with her proven track record in marketing and sponsorship along with her vast knowledge of the overall organization itself. Her passion and commitment to the Society’s mission will allow her to make meaningful contributions to the Society.