Six Flags Over Texas invites guests to go all out with Spring events starting with Spring Break

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, today announced the park’s lineup of thrilling spring events, featuring live performances by local musicians, a vintage-inspired haunt, a rare total solar eclipse, a major milestone for a classic ride, and a celebration of Latin American culture.

Spring Break runs March 9 through 17 with the park open daily from 11 am to 9:00 pm. The Live & Local program returns this year, offering local musicians the opportunity to perform on the Silver Star Carousel Stage. Eight dining locations throughout the park will offer limited-time-only food and drink options with a tropical twist.

Fan favorite, Scream Break returns from March 9 to 16, taking over the Texas section of the park from 6 pm to 9 pm. In this vintage haunt experience, guests will explore the dilapidated halls of an island resort in the 1960s where mysterious magic has trapped the original occupants in a time loop where they are forced to endlessly relive their last moments before a mighty hurricane struck.

Admission to Scream Break includes:

Exclusive Ride Access to El Aserradero and Rodeo;

to El Aserradero and Rodeo; Entry to the Lōkahi Welcome Center , a thrilling pre-show that will introduce guests to the mysteries of Lōkahi Island and The Curse at the Polynesian Palm , a brand-new haunted house where guests encounter magically transformed vacationers that still wander the overgrown halls of the wrecked resort;

, a thrilling pre-show that will introduce guests to the mysteries of Lōkahi Island and , a brand-new haunted house where guests encounter magically transformed vacationers that still wander the overgrown halls of the wrecked resort; Two exclusive bars: Tiki It Easy Bar & Lounge, located at the exit of The Curse of the Polynesian Palm , allows guests to relax with delicious limited-time only drinks after experiencing tropical frights, and FINEapple s featuring vampiric bartenders keeping the party going with drinks rated A+… as well as O+ and AB+.

located at the exit of , allows guests to relax with delicious limited-time only drinks after experiencing tropical frights, and featuring vampiric bartenders keeping the party going with drinks rated A+… as well as O+ and AB+. Exciting entertainment featuring a Zombie DJ turning up undead tunes, captivating Hula Ghouls and Fire Dancers, and a Magic Show in the FINEapples bar.

Scream Break requires the purchase of an event-specific ticket and wristband. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Scream Break – Six Flags Over Texas.

The iconic Shock Wave looping coaster celebrates 50 million riders on March 9 at 11 am. A small ceremony will be held with remarks from a park representative, followed by a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Riders on the first train of the day will receive prizes and memorabilia. Riders can win free tickets from 11 am to 12 am by answering trivia questions about Shock Wave and Six Flags Over Texas.

¡Viva La Fiesta! will be returning to the park on weekends from April 6 to May 5. The celebration of vibrant Latin culture will feature live performances and limited-time food and drink options.

Solar Coaster will give guests a once-in-a-lfetime opportunity to view the rare total solar eclipse as it passes directly over North Texas on April 8. During the eclipse, guests can view a combined fireworks and drone show spectacular in the middle of the day. Admission will cost only $19.61, with the option to purchase an additional viewing package to receive additional solar eclipse goodies and prime viewing locations. The park will be open from 11 am – 4 pm.

“We’re delighted to be offering so many different and exciting events this spring,” says Park President Richard Douaihy. “Scream Break has been a fantastic way for us to expand upon the classic fun of Spring Break and provide our guests with both thrills and chills with the addition of haunted fun. The good times continue from there with amazing food and music of ¡Viva La Fiesta! plus the chance to view a once-in-a-lifetime eclipse right here at the park during our Solar Coaster event.”