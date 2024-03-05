Sally Dark Rides celebrates the grand opening of “Spongebob’s Crazy Carnival Ride” at Circus Circus in Las Vegas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s here! Today Sally Dark Rides, the globally recognized leader in creating family dark rides and attractions, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest interactive adventure “SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride!” The zany underwater world of SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends has come to life in an entirely new way exclusively at the family-favorite resort Circus Circus Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first of its kind themed-interactive ride starring SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends has been the talk of the town – and the industry – since it was announced in November 2023. Complete with the zany antics, competitive game play and hijinks from the characters of the beloved Nickelodeon series SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride” is ready to surprise and delight guests of all ages.

Riders are immersed in the world of Bikini Bottom, complete with vibrant sets, special effects and vivid integrated projections. The fully interactive new ride includes six of Sally’s world-class animatronics, bringing the iconic SpongeBob characters to life in a whole new way.

“We are so proud to be here today,” said John Wood, President of Sally Dark Rides. “This incredible project has excited our entire team from Day 1. We thank Circus Circus, Nickelodeon and Paramount for trusting us to create this original tale with SpongeBob SquarePants, Mr. Krabs, Patrick and their friends. Sally is known for bringing beloved brands to life and it’s been an honor develop an entirely new experience with these lovable and silly cast of characters.”

Throughout the interactive attraction, Mr. Krabs invites riders to try their luck at a collection of midway games as they move through his new money-making carnival. SpongeBob and Patrick who are trying to assist him, accidentally grab boxes of Krabby Patty ingredients instead of the carnival game equipment. The devious Plankton sees an opportunity to steal the ‘Krabby Patty’ recipe and the result is a hilarious experience for guests of all ages.

“The partnership and collaboration we shared with Sally Dark Rides and Circus Circus has been truly remarkable,” said Marie Marks, SVP, Themed Entertainment, Paramount. “From the very beginning we knew we were creating something special, and we are ready to welcome fans of SpongeBob SquarePants to this fun-filled new ride.”

“Since we first announced that a SpongeBob SquarePants dark ride was coming to Circus Circus last November, we have been counting the days until opening,” said Shana Gerety, General Manager, Circus Circus. “This engaging, interactive attraction is the perfect addition to our family-focused resort, and we know people from all over the world will want to experience this crazy SpongeBob adventure again and again.”

“SpongeBob’s Crazy Carnival Ride” seamlessly transports guests through 15 unique and colorful scenes on 5-passenger ride vehicles called “Carnival Carts.” Special effects include scent, multi-media projections, and interactive targets.

“Delivering this family dark ride to Circus Circus embodies what Sally Dark Rides does so well,” Rolf Paegert, CEO, Sally Sark Rides added. “We approach each project with the goal of creating immersive, creative experiences that exemplify the artisanship and expertise of our team. This has been a rewarding project, and we are ready for guests to have fun with Mr. Krabs, SpongeBob, Squidward, even sneaky Plankton!”