RES RIDES welcomes Oscar Elgarrista as Project & Safety Engineer

We are pleased to announce that Oscar Elgarrista has joined RES RIDES as Project & Safety Engineer. Oscar brings a wealth of experience and is passionate about leisure engineering, design, operations, and safety! During his more than 10 years’ experience, he has held various engineering and safety roles with other amusement ride manufacturers. Oscar heads up the Leisure Engineering Committee in Spain and is also involved with sustainability working groups. ‘It is great to have Oscar on board. His passion for amusement engineering & safety is a great asset for our team,’ says Roman Rothe, RES RIDES Technical Director.