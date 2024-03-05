Montgomery Whitewater Park receives Project of the Year Award from Business Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Montgomery Whitewater Park, Alabama’s newest and most technologically advanced outdoor adventure destination, was honored with the Project of the Year designation at Business Alabama’s annual awards luncheon, which was hosted last week in Birmingham.

Opened in July 2023, Montgomery Whitewater Park is a world-class recreational attraction offering adventure sports and lifestyle experiences for residents and tourists of all ages and skill levels. Designed by S2O Design and Engineering, the center boasts the world’s most advanced channel system, which simulates a natural river with class II-IV rapids to accommodate beginners, seasoned whitewater enthusiasts or professional athletes for a variety of whitewater activities including rafting, kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding.

Apart from water activities, visitors can also enjoy an array of family friendly activities including a variety of free concerts, an outfitter store and restaurant, Eddy’s Restaurant and Bar.

“Since opening in July, the Montgomery Whitewater Park has drawn crowds from across the nation, helped us recruit thousands of new high-paying jobs and provided additional recreational opportunities for Montgomery County residents,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton. “This prestigious honor from Business Alabama shows the strength of this investment and its continued benefits to Montgomery County, the River Region and state of Alabama.”

Montgomery Whitewater was made possible by the innovation and leadership of state, local and community leaders who formed the Montgomery County Community Cooperative District, which serves as the ownership entity of both the park and overlaying district. The Montgomery County Commission, the City of Montgomery and the State of Alabama jointly led this unprecedented partnership to enhance the quality of place for the River Region, drive economic development, boost tourism, support the military and recruit and retain talent.

“None of this would have been possible without the vision and dedication of the many elected officials and business leaders who collaborated to bring Montgomery Whitewater into existence,” said Chief Executive Officer Dave Hepp. “What resulted from that collaboration isn’t just a groundbreaking outdoor attraction, but an opportunity to enhance residents’ quality of life and foster a meaningful appreciation for the outdoors for the people of Alabama and beyond.”