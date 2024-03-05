Lake Compounce hiring more than 1,000 employees for 2024 season

BRISTOL, Conn. — American’s first amusement park, Lake Compounce is seeking more than 1,000 employees to join the park ahead the 2024 season. The park is currently hiring across all positions including Food and Beverage, Lifeguards, Rides, Guest Experience and more. Team Members at Lake Compounce will enjoy several employee perks including pay rates up to $18, free tickets for friends and family, flexible schedules, on-site training and so much more.

“Our Team Members are the park’s greatest asset,” said Libby Dolman, People and Organization Director. “We take pride in our employment experience, which offers flexibility and fun to all of our team members while continuing to focus on hands-on training and a competitive wage.”

Employees at Connecticut’s most thrilling workplace can expect a job unlike anything else in the area. Lake Compounce has positions for everyone ranging from those 16 and up looking for their first summer job to retirees and everyone in between. The park’s flexible schedules, variety of positions available and orientation programs make it easy for new Team Members to join the team and gain valuable skill sets.

Lake Compounce will re-open the park gates for the summer 2024 season on Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. This year, visitors will be delighted by the return of the historic Wildcat Roller Coaster, offering more than 95 years of thrills to New Englanders, the coaster has undergone the first year of a multi-year re-tracking project which will offer riders a smoother more enjoy experience. The park’s other beloved wooden roller coaster, Boulder Dash has also seen significant investment in the off-season with the addition of nearly 1,000 feet of steel Titan Track.