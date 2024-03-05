Innovative Attraction Management expands its operational reach with strategic acquisition of Water Safari Resort

OLD FORGE, N.Y. — Innovative Attraction Management announces that it has acquired Water Safari Resort, including Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Calypso’s Cove, Old Forge Camping Resort and Water’s Edge Inn. The properties switched hands from K&K of Old Forge, Inc. and the Noonan family on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Water Safari Resort is a family fun Adirondack Vacation Destination in Old Forge, NY featuring Enchanted Forest Water Safari, New York’s largest water theme park, Calypso’s Cove Family Fun Park featuring Arcade, Mini-Golf, Go Karts and more, Old Forge Camping Resort, a year-round campground featuring heated cabins and cottages, plus RV and tent sites, and Water’s Edge Inn, a lakefront hotel with guest rooms and luxury suites. Discounted weekday Stay ‘N Play packages available.

Innovative Attraction Management, IAM, based out of Windermere, Florida is a diversified hospitality company seeking to create fun and safe experiences for families of all ages. IAM’s global platform focuses on theme parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, hotels and resorts, cruise ships, campgrounds, RV parks and similar assets. IAM’s passion is to both invest in and serve the local communities in which they operate. The strategic move aims to enhance the offerings and experiences for guests, with commitment to providing the same unforgettable entertainment and relaxation for all ages for years to come. www.i-amllc.com.

“We are thrilled to welcome Water Safari Resort, including Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Calypso’s Cove, Old Forge Camping Resort and Water’s Edge Inn to the IAM Family. This iconic destination in

central New York State holds a special place in the hearts of families and adventure-seekers alike,” said Mike Friscia, President of IAM.

“We are committed to preserving its great legacy developed over the last 4.5 decades by the Noonan Family, while enhancing the experience for guests of all ages. This milestone marks an exciting chapter in our journey, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to create magical memories for years to come,” said James Harhi, CEO for IAM.

“We are thrilled to pass the torch on to IAM for the next chapter in Water Safari Resort’s future. Our family is so grateful to have served family fun to guests for the past 46 years. The great team and amazing guests are the backbone of this business and we look forward to what the future has in store for this iconic resort,” said Katie Wojdyla of the Noonan family.

All tickets and current hotel and campground reservations will be honored.