Embed to champion customer success & women in tech at Amusement Expo International 2024

DALLAS, Texas — Embed, the ultimate cloud-based, cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries will return to Las Vegas for Amusement Expo International 2024 with its Success Squad™ to champion customer success and drive transformational growth to FECs – and celebrate International Women’s Day at the show.

“Since IAAPA Orlando 2023 when we first introduced the Embed Success Squad, this dedicated team of consultants, champions, and trainers – a mix of growth gurus, SaaS experts, and payment specialists – has done nothing short of excellent for our customers who have experienced growth with their Embed system during installation and are now driving transformational growth with our SaaS solutions,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed. “We’re excited to have Embed prospects and existing members of the Embed family – our customers and partners – meet them again at Amusement Expo! In only a couple of months since we launched the Success Squad, FECs of all business types and sizes have already experienced a massive boost in savings from changing their payment provider and seen as much as a 200% increase in their average reload value thanks to the uptake velocity brought about by our Success Squad – the combination of savings and a boost in revenue is a life-changer!”

The Embed Success Squad™ has a roster of complimentary offerings for all members of the Embed family. “There’s no greater testament to a company’s customer-centricity than the willingness to hire a team, a Success Squad, with the single-minded aim of helping its customers maximise their integrated hardware and software system and support their business transformation,” says Sara Paz, CMO and Embed Success Squad™ Transformation Guru. “With 1-year FREE Mobile Wallet and 3-months FREE STATS subscriptions, complimentary payment gateway cost-saving analysis, free best practice training from the industry’s best FECs, free marketing kits or printed assets that cover the entire customer journey in an FEC, and the Embed GoTrain – all these are done to drive consumer uptake of Mobile Wallet.”

Embed’s Mobile Wallet 2022-2023 metric results from its customers show a whopping 5x increase in average reload value ($50.57) compared to cash ($9.90) and credit card ($31.95), with 60% of reloads happening before guests even arrive at the FEC. To help customers achieve these results, Embed GoTrain – the Success Squad’s training arm – conducts a gamified, in-venue training of FEC operators and staff on how to drive greater Mobile Wallet registrations and sign-ups. Both a multi-location FEC like Big Al’s and a single-location like Yakima Family Fun Center experienced the Mobile Wallet difference shortly after their GoTrain™ sessions:

“It’s just going to be awesome to be able to tell guests to just open their phone and be able to just jump right into the game when they arrive as opposed to waiting. It’s definitely going to change the culture here. We can now circumvent lines, allowing us to be more interactive with our guests and telling them about our Mobile Wallet promotions instead of spending time stationed behind a counter,” shares Jon Federmeyer, Guest Service Manager at Big Al’s Vancouver, Washington.

Meanwhile, Yakima Family Fun Center saw the following results: a 5.4x increase in Mobile Wallet guest registrations after their GoTrain™ session, which resulted in a 5x increase in average reload value – from $10 to $50!

Aside from in-venue training, members of the Embed family can hop on the GoTrain Express, the guided virtual training counterpart that drives faster Mobile Wallet consumer uptake to increase reload value, generating new all-time highs in record time. This includes perks and freebies like Mobile Wallet Ambassador certification for staff training completion equivalent to a FREE one-month Mobile Wallet subscription worth $79 for every certified staff.

Participants on GoTrain and GoTrain Express will each get a unique RSP code for performance tracking in the training’s official Leaderboard, where they will be eligible for monthly, quarterly, and annual prizes – published on the GoTrain website. This encourages staff to practice their Mobile Wallet training and incentivises them to help their FECs generate greater revenue, guaranteeing profitability for the operator and a better experience for guests – everybody wins!

More Tools for Customer Success

Aside from the Mobile Wallet, Embed will be showcasing other Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions like STATS, the business intelligence dashboard powered by Amazon Web Services – helping operators have real-time visibility to their FEC data like game performance, revenue prediction based on retro data, inventory, and even manpower allocation.



The smarter, faster, and supercharged smartTOUCH+ will also make its Amusement Expo debut, with its supercharged 512 MB DDR3 RAM; faster 528 Mhz processing power; supersized 4 GB storage; super signal at 23 dBm; and data transmission at 2.4 and 5 Ghz.



Embed will introduce the next big step for their 24/7 support to continuously help customers maximise their solutions’ potential. EmPOWER, the Embed AnswerBot, is the first of its kind in the industry designed to assist customers by providing Embed Help Centre content relevant to their concerns or requests. EmPOWER is now available via email at support@embedcard.com and is coming soon to Embed Help Centre’s Live Chat feature.

International Women’s Day Celebration at AEI

“At Embed, we believe in the value of diversity in our talent pool. We have a shared commitment to gender parity at all levels of the organisation because we believe in the boundless intellectual, leadership, cultural, and commercial strength that results from harnessing and realising the talent capital of gender and cultural equality. We take great pride in not only being gender-equal but putting an end to gender inequality in our tech sector,” says Welsh.



“It shouldn’t be surprising that Embed is 100% aligned with the United Nations 2024 International Women’s Day platform theme: ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.’ At Embed, we’re already there! At Embed you should ‘Expect HER in Tech!’” says Paz. “A 2023 McKinsey study shows that companies with significant female representation at the top earn up to 50% higher profits and stock performance! Women@Embed are never spectators – they’re an equal part of leading the high-performing teams transforming the industry of fun.”

To honour the amazing contributions and achievements of women in the industry, Embed will be giving away exclusive Women@Embed pins during AEI – celebrating International Women’s Day with the same gusto as previous years.

Catch the Embed team and the roster of integrated hardware and software solutions such as the KIOSK+, TOOLKIT suite, and a showcase of game cards and wearable media at Amusement Expo from 20 to 21 March 2024.