An imposing and majestic wolf, more than 16 metres tall, will be the key element in the new attraction at Gardaland Resort

From June, an unprecedented adventure will take Gardaland Resort visitors into a one-of-a-kind experience.

Brave adventurers will face a majestic wolf, more than 16 metres tall, with its jaws wide open, and must defeat the curse that has befallen it and petrified it.

The attraction – with breath-taking sets, carefully designed light and sound systems to match the theme of the attraction, and synchronisation with smoke effects – will provide a truly immersive experience featuring a compelling story full of mystery that will unfold around the towering wolf.

The figure of the wolf, the cornerstone of the new attraction, has always been associated with multiple meanings and symbolism. The wolf is a spiritual guide, a symbol of strength and courage, connection to nature, and a symbol of community and family.

The new attraction for thrill and adventure lovers will appeal to several generations, captivating both families and adult visitors.

“Over the years, we have seen an increasing demand from fun-loving adventure seekers for more exciting and engaging experiences. That’s why Gardaland is constantly being renewed, to continue to be a place of positive energy where fun and adventure never end!” said CEO Sabrina de Carvalho.