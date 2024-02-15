Zoo hiring for 2024 zoo season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Zoo opens for the season in April, and we are searching for friendly and outgoing individuals to join our team. The Zoo Job Fair is being held Saturday, March 9 and requires pre-registration at www.kidszoo.org/jobfair.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and Service Systems Associates, the Zoo’s food and retail partner, will be interviewing for more than 150 seasonal positions to serve the 600,000 annual Zoo guests.

Seasonal Zoo job openings include Education Interpreters, Education Program Counselors, Event Associates, Front Gate Associates, Horticulture Associates, Operations Associates, Food Service Associates, and Gift Shop Sales Associates. All openings are temporary positions, ranging from 15 to 40 hours per week during the Zoo season (April through October). For more information, visit kidszoo.org

If you are unable to attend on March 9th, applications are accepted prior to and following the Job Fair.