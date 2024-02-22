Super Nintendo World-themed Spirit Airlines aircraft in the skies today!

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Universal Studios Hollywood and Spirit Airlines have joined forces to launch the first-ever Airbus A320neo featuring a SUPER NINTENDO WORLD aircraft wrap. The flight takes to the skies today from Detroit (DTW) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), and the specially-themed aircraft will continue flying to destinations through May 2024.

The plane featuring the special-edition livery belongs to one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry. Travelers can experience Spirit’s affordable nonstop flights from 20 U.S. cities to Los Angeles (LAX) enroute to Universal Studios Hollywood and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. Flight bookings on the specially-themed aircraft are based on the plane’s flying schedule.

Spirit Airlines travels to more than 80 destinations and 15 countries in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, inviting guests to enjoy the latest interior designs featuring wider seats, extra cushions and more usable legroom for an enhanced experience in style and comfort.

As Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates the one-year anniversary of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, guests can find new ways to level up, including the debut a commemorative, special-release Golden Power-Up Band and a complimentary 1-Year Anniversary Button, while supplies last. Guests can also enjoy the all-new Power Up Cafe, serving Super Mario Power-Up themed menu items.

First time visitors and returning guests to the land will be swept up into the 360-degree world of Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach where they become an integral part of their exhilarating world. From the moment guests pass through the iconic green pipe, a journey filled with exploration, discovery and play awaits that is unlike anything they have ever experienced. Their journey begins as they enter Peach’s Castle before venturing further into the colorful Mushroom Kingdom.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is a visually spectacular land, located within an expanded area of Universal Studios Hollywood, filled with the vibrancy of colors and architectural ingenuity. The land features the groundbreaking “Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge” ride, as well as many thrilling and interactive activities to engage the entire family within the captivating Mushroom Kingdom.

Along with themed dining at Toadstool Cafe™ and shopping at the 1-UP Factory retail store, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD is an inspiring, game-changing addition to the world-famous theme park.