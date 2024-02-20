Six Flags Over Texas announces a new family Ride, a returning favorite and the retheming of a classic attraction

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, today announced new park enhancements for the 2024 season. One new ride, Sylvester and Tweety Pounce and Bounce, and one returning ride, Daffy Duck Bucket Blasters, will be coming to the Bugs Bunny Boomtown section of the park Memorial Day weekend. A retheming of the classic Chaparral Antique Cars into Dino Off Road Adventure will follow later in the summer.

Additional park enhancements include new theming elements in the queues for BATMAN: The Ride and MR. FREEZE , and the building of a permanent structure for the Boomtown Bar.

“For 63 years, generations of guests have come to the park to have fun and experience thrills with their families,” says Park President Richard Douaihy. “We’re so pleased that these new attractions will offer our guests the opportunity to make even more memories with the people who matter most.”

The new attractions include: