Protect your intellectual property at AEI24

The 2024 Amusement Expo International is just around the corner and all the early indicators are telling us it’s going to be the biggest in its 14-year history. You’d have to go back to the old AMOA/ASI shows held in the late 80’s/early 90’s to find the last time we held as big an industry trade show.

With all this good news, there is one issue of concern several prominent exhibitors have brought to the attention of the show owners, AAMA and AMOA – copy games.

We recognize the threat copy games present to our entire industry and as such, we’re taking proactive measures to stop them from being offered for sale on the tradeshow floor in both physical form and in sales collateral, (i.e. brochures and catalogues).

The co-owners of the show, (AAMA and AMOA) have contracted an IP Attorney to be on site for set up, and during the expo to investigate all claims of copy games being offered for sale on the show floor. If a claim is verified, show management, (Glasgow, Inc.) will take the necessary action(s) to prevent the copy product from being offered for sale, up to and including closing the booth(s) and removing from the floor any confirmed offending exhibitors.

We need your help.

You are strongly encouraged to bring documentation verifying the trademarks, copyrights, and patents for your current product line, (both for the products you’ll have in your booth as well as any you’re still offering for sale but are not displaying at the show). This will empower the IP Attorney and show management to do their jobs effectively and efficiently, should the need to investigate a claim arise. Our Intellectual Property policy can be found in our Exhibitor Rules & Regulations.

To report a copy game or sales collateral promoting the sale of copy games on the show floor, please contact show management at phone number (708) 226-1300 or email, brian@wtglasgow.com.