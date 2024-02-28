Meow Wolf Grapevine announces Solar Eclipse Watch Party for April 8

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Meow Wolf, the explorable arts wonderland, announced a multidimensional party to celebrate the solar eclipse over Texas on April 8th. Families can unlock the portal between The Real Unreal and the local galaxy at this all-day celebration that will include an array of spacey activities, interstellar snacks, and an illuminating solar eclipse watch party.

“Our immersive exhibition provides the perfect backdrop for an extraordinary eclipse celebration.” said Meow Wolf Grapevine General Manager Kelly Schwartz. “We are thrilled for everyone to partake in spacey activities, explore the exhibition’s wonders, and revel in the unique solar atmosphere that Meow Wolf has created.”

Whether inside or outside, Meow Wolf Grapevine will be abuzz with excitement, offering a myriad of thrilling activities to engage with the universe(s). Guests can pair this lunar lineup spectacular with the merging of portals within The Real Unreal as they traverse worlds of art that include autonomous geometric space ships, gluttonous interstellar drones, and a floating baby grub. When guests journey through the celestial stars within The Real Unreal, they’ll find themselves immersed in an otherworldly realm of north Texas art.

From noon to 3 p.m., guests will be able to step outside, snag a pair of protective eclipse glasses, and watch this once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon among the interdimensional beings of Meow Wolf.

The day (and temporary night) will include an array of unique celestial moments at Meow Wolf Grapevine. Guests can choose from a variety of activities including cyanotype paper crafting sessions, shadow puppetry, and space-age face painting. The party will also include galactic-themed food and beverages from Celestial Brewing, Nikki’s Popcorn, and Hive Bakery! Within the exhibition, guests can consult the stars with tarot readings, interactive art and more inside The Real Unreal.

To participate in this event, guests simply have to reserve a ticket for April 8 at The Real Unreal. Those interested in attending the viewing party should reserve a time slot prior to noon.

As the celestial portals between worlds merge both within and outside our exhibition, Meow Wolf Grapevine extends a warm invitation to families of all dimensions to join in for a day of lunar lunacy. Guests of The Real Unreal are sure to find themselves captivated by the magic of the eclipse and the enchanting realms of art within our exhibition.