Make a splash this spring break at Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi

WAIMĀNALO — Local residents and visitors are invited to take advantage of exciting opportunities at Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi this spring break. From unforgettable animal experiences to educational presentations to mermaid makeovers—there is something for everyone! Recently ranked as one of the most beautiful aquariums in the U.S. and home to a Travelers’ Choice lūʻau*, Sea Life Park also just launched its “Year of the Honu” celebration commemorating 50 years of its Honu (Hawaiian green sea turtle) Conservation Program. Spring break is the perfect time to check out all that’s in full bloom, including:

Easter Shell-ebration

Hop on over to Sea Life Park on March 24 and get an early start on Easter fun with a dynamic day of learning and exploring! First stop is a beach cleanup directly across from the park, conducted with environmental nonprofit 808 Cleanups and immediately followed by the release of Hawaiian green sea turtles from the park’s Honu Conservation Program into the ocean! Then bounce back to the park for an Easter-themed Keiki Day, complete with scavenger hunts throughout the park for eggs-cellent prizes, activities with local vendors, face painting stations, photo ops with the Easter Bunny, mermaid sightings and more! Plus, on this special Keiki Day, up to two children get free admission to the park for every paid adult admission.

In an extra perk for those that can lend a hand in keeping coastlines free from marine debris, the first 100 cleanup volunteers to pre-register/sign a waiver at 808cleanups.org/calendar or via the 808 Cleanups App at 808cleanups.org/app can get free park admission for the day. Members of the Sea Life Park team will be beachside to help in the collective cleanup effort and provide qualifying volunteers that wish to experience the fun at the park afterwards with passes for free access.

8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Beach Cleanup across from Sea Life Park; 10 a.m. Honu Release.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Keiki Day with Easter Fun back at Sea Life Park!

Celebrating National ASL Day

Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi will host a celebration of National ASL (American Sign Language) Day on April 15, conducted in partnership with Comprehensive Service Center—an organization offering programs to support Deaf, hard of hearing, and deaf-blind individuals, as well as their families. The event will feature interpreted programming throughout the park grounds and an ASL Story Time. Attendees who are Deaf or hard of hearing receive free park admission, and their family members can enjoy special Kamaʻāina (Hawaiʻi resident) pricing. Festivities run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.