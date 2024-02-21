LA ProPoint promotes several industry execs

SUN VALLEY, Calif. — LA ProPoint, the leader in the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of theatrical and theme park systems, has promoted several of its key execs to even more prominent leadership positions.

Susie Pucelli has been promoted to Vice President of Projects. Starting with LA ProPoint in 2015 as a Project Manager, Pucelli now leads the management team on all projects. She has 20 years of project management experience in the theme park and oil refinery industries, where she managed projects for facility, show action equipment, and show sets. She has a unique ability to manage multiple disciplines within a project, including engineers, artists, fabricators, and contractors. Her past experience includes working as a facility project engineer for Universal Studios Japan, MICE Creative and Scenario Design, and the Atlantic Richfield Los Angeles refinery. Pucelli earned a B.S. in mechanical engineering from California State Long Beach.

John Torres has been promoted to Vice President of Design and Engineering. He began as the Manager of the Design Department for LA ProPoint in 2017. Torres has over 30 years of engineering and management experience, including roles at Walt Disney Imagineering as a project engineer on Shanghai Disneyland and for Universal Studios Japan. Torres is a licensed Professional Engineer and earned a mechanical engineering degree from San Diego State University.

Oscar Arevalo has been promoted to Senior Project Manager. He started with LA ProPoint in 2017 as an installation supervisor, and now manages a diverse set of projects. Arevalo earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Cal Arts School of Theatre; he also is teaching Fundamentals of Technical Direction at Cal Poly Pomona and helping LA Mission College with their current season.

“We are thrilled to promote these exceptional individuals to further leadership positions at LA ProPoint,” said Jim Hartman, managing partner and vice president of LA ProPoint. “From our management team to project employees, it is the perseverance, courage to innovate, and dedication to customer service that have differentiated our success for over 20 years.”

LA ProPoint was founded in 2002 out of the back of LA ProPoint President Mark Riddlesperger’s pick-up truck. After surviving economic downturns and even a global pandemic, LA ProPoint now boasts 50 employees working in a 30,000 square foot building. The company has worked on numerous high-profile projects for some of the biggest companies in themed entertainment and general contracting.