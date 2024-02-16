L3DFX proudly sponsors the 2024 THEA Awards Gala

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — L3DFX, the award-winning creative studio and fabrication firm, has announced it is partnering with the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and RWS Global (RWS) on the production of the esteemed 30th Annual Thea Awards Gala. Taking place in Hollywood, California next month, the annual Gala is the premier event for the global experience design and themed entertainment industry. L3DFX has also generously confirmed its Global Sponsorship of the TEA in 2024.

“L3DFX is a proud member of TEA and its missions within the industry,” shared Paul Ciesiun, Founder and CEO of L3DFX Design and Fabrication. “We wanted to help TEA celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Thea Awards, so when they asked if we could build and donate our thematic designs and installation expertise to the event, we were honored to support and are grateful for the opportunity.”

The Thea Awards welcomes hundreds of leaders, creators, and innovators from around the world to celebrate the very best in experience design, thematic entertainment, and more. This year, L3DFX is one of only six elite sponsors, serving as Design and Fabrication Partner for the event’s onstage production.

“The Thea Awards Gala is considered the industry highlight of the year,” continued Ciesiun. “Through our sponsorship, we are excited to work alongside RWS Global and other partners to deliver an unforgettable night for all attendees.”

In addition to providing scenic and stage design and services for the Thea Awards, L3DFX is furthering its partnership with TEA as a 2024 TEA Global Innovation Sponsor.

“TEA is the place where creative industry professionals come together to learn, share, and partner so that they can develop the most exciting spaces and experiences in the themed entertainment industry,” said Emily Popovich, Chief of Sales and Business Development, L3DFX. “We believe contributing as a Global Sponsor is one of the best ways we can support TEA’s mission and membership while giving us the opportunity to nurture and strengthen our connections within this fantastic industry.”

2023 was one of L3DFX’s most successful years in the company’s 10+ year history, and 2024 has kicked off several new projects for the team. In addition to designing and innovating, giving back to the industry’s community has been a core value for the Illinois-based firm since its inception in 2013. Last year, TEA announced Popovich was elected to serve a three-year volunteer term on the Board of Directors for TEA’s Eastern North America Division. In addition, L3DFX remains an active member of IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, and NEAPPA, the Northeast’s entertainment association, serving both groups through committee involvement and volunteerism.