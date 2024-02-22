Kings Island: first piece of new coaster’s track installed!

Kings Island is having a busy offseason as the amusement park continues to make progress on the construction of its new Camp Snoopy. Included in the area will be the new family roller coaster, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers. And, today the park is sharing images of the first piece of track being installed. Kings Island reports construction is going well. The park opens for the season in April, and Camp Snoopy will open in late spring.