Kings Island: Final piece of new coaster’s track installed

Just a week ago Kings Island installed the first piece of track for its newest family coaster, Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers. Today the amusement park reports that the FINAL piece of track was installed on Monday, just after 1:00 p.m. The new coaster will race forward and backward at speeds up to 36 mph over 1,400 feet of track. Kings Island says construction is going well and remains on schedule. The park opens for the season in April, and the new Camp Snoopy, including the new coaster, will open in late spring.