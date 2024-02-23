Betson completes FunZone Arcade installation for Pizza Ranch Detroit Lakes

Betson Enterprises, the industry’s leading distributor of location-based amusement products, proudly announces the completion of a 20-piece game room installation as part of Pizza Ranch & FunZone Arcade Detroit Lakes.

Betson regional sales director Ron Hunt prepared a unique game room design & layout for the Pizza Ranch FunZone to optimize for the local market. The FunZone boasts various redemption and video arcade titles, including Carnival Wheel, ICE Ball FX, Jurassic Park Arcade, Prize Time, and Spider-Man Coin Pusher.

“Ron and the team at Betson are great to work with,” said Nick Price, Owner of Pizza Ranch Detroit Lakes. “They offer a concept-to-completion experience that allows us to create unmatched FunZone experiences.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Pizza Ranch to create another FunZone experience, said Ron Hunt. “Nick and his team are doing tremendous work creating experiences that families can enjoy.”

About Pizza Ranch FunZone Arcade

We had the vision to make Pizza Ranch not only a destination for legendary pizza and The Country’s Best Chicken but also as an entertainment destination for both kids and adults. The answer was an arcade with the latest and greatest games, as well as a prize booth.

The vision became a reality, and now people of all ages flock to Pizza Ranch to eat their favorite pizza and play their favorite games. Today, there are 35 FunZone Arcades, and that number continues to grow each year.