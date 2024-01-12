Palace Entertainment announces the appointment of general managers at three key properties in the United States

PITTSBURGH — Palace Entertainment, a leading leisure park operator with more than 20 major entertainment venues across the United States and Australia, today announced the appointment of three new General Managers across key properties within its portfolio. Megan Hartman has been promoted to General Manager of the Dutch Wonderland resort properties, Chris Kearsing has been promoted to General Manager of Story Land Theme Park and Living Shores Aquarium and Steven Syas has been elevated to General Manager of Sea Life Park Hawaii.

Megan Hartman will lead the team as General Manager at the Dutch Wonderland resort properties. Hartman has a rich background within the amusement industry offering 20 years of experience with Palace Entertainment, Great Wolf Lodge and Cedar Fair. She most recently served as the Assistant General Manager and Director of Operations at Splish Splash Water Park on Long Island where she was instrumental in leading key departments across the park during her nearly four-year tenure.

Chris Kearsing has been elevated to the role of General Manager at Story Land Theme Park and Living Shores Aquarium. Chris joined Palace Entertainment in 2023 as the Director of Operations at Adventureland Resort. Throughout his time, he has helped to elevate the resort’s rides, admissions and guest services programs and has continued to be an important asset to Palace Entertainment. He brings more than 20 years of experience across the hospitality industry to the Palace Entertainment team working with various key organizations including Six Flags, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Herschend Family Entertainment and Apex Parks Group.

“I am looking forward to shaping our leadership team with key industry players ahead of the start of our 2024 season,” said Group Manager of Theme Parks Mark Pauls. “Together, Megan and Chris bring more than 40 years of theme and water park experience to these roles, they are the perfect fit to lead these properties through a successful 2024 season and beyond.”

Steven Syas will assume the role of General Manager at Sea Life Park Hawaii. Steven rejoined Palace Entertainment in 2022 and previously worked with the organization from 2018 through 2021. He has been instrumental in launching and leading Sea Life Park’s all-new Aloha Kai Luau. Syas offers a unique understanding of the food and beverage industry with more than 45 years of experience.

“Steven’s understanding of the educational side of our park and his wealth of food and beverage experience he offers makes him the perfect fit to lead our team at Sea Life Park,” says Group Manager Mike Lusky. “We are looking forward to continuing to work with him to grow our business on Oahu.”

Through these appointments, Palace Entertainment strengthens its leadership team as the organization continues its key growth initiatives through 2024 and beyond.