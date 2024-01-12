Legoland Florida Resort races toward a spring opening for its newest attraction

Today, LEGOLAND Florida Resort unveiled it will have a life-sized Ferrari 296 GTS Hybrid race car, made entirely of LEGO bricks, as part of its all-new LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience opening this spring. Excited LEGOLAND fans were on hand as the curtain was pulled off of a huge display to reveal the look and feel of the stunning new LEGO build.

When the new attraction debuts, guests will be able to see the LEGO Ferrari up close, and even sit in the driver’s seat, as well as create their own Ferrari race car in interactive play zones before test driving it through three extreme test tracks. From there, they will digitally build and race on a virtual track to the finish line! The new experience will also have a special area for the Park’s youngest drivers so that they can design their own Ferrari using bigger bricks in the LEGO DUPLO build zone.

Work is underway now as the park revs up for the grand opening of the attraction this spring. LEGO Ferrari Build & Race will be included in the price of admission to LEGOLAND Florida Resort. To learn more about ticket prices, Annual Passes, and additional information, visit LEGOLANDFlorida.com.