Betson Enterprises helps transform RollHouse North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Betson Enterprises, the industry leader in distributing location-based amusement products, proudly announces the completion of a 75-piece game room installation at RollHouse Entertainment in North Olmsted, Ohio.

In a strategic move to modernize the former Buckeye Lanes, a popular venue on the Professional Bowlers Association Winter Tour, RollHouse Entertainment removed 14 bowling lanes. It introduced a state-of-the-art 5,000-square-foot game room at the heart of the bowling center. This transformation positions the North Olmsted location as the flagship RollHouse establishment with the largest game room in the chain, catering to a more diverse audience.

Owners Glenn and Sue Gable and their two sons, Eddie and Warren have cultivated a longstanding relationship with Britannie Betti, Northeast Regional Sales Director at Betson Enterprises. The collaboration thrives on shared family values and a great working partnership, as Betti is now consulting on all 7 RollHouse locations in Ohio.

Britannie curated a list of the latest and most exciting games on the market, ensuring a broad appeal across various age groups. Sue Gable notes, “Britannie is great about informing us of new games that have been successful in other venues. We have certainly seen increased revenue in our Columbus, Solon, and Mentor locations.” The expansive new game room showcases a diverse array of games, including VR experiences like MotoGP VR (Raw Thrills) and Virtual Rabbids Ultra HD (LAI Games), engaging merchandisers like E-Claw (Elaut), Prize Cube (Coast to Coast), Showtime (Coastal), and redemption games such as Dodgeball Ultimate Arena (ICE), Twister (Adrenaline), and Carnival Wheel (Team Play). Additionally, a mix of video games, including Fast & Furious Motion (Raw Thrills), Asphalt 9 Simulator (LAI Games), and Storm (Triotech), contribute to the 75-piece collection in the brand-new game room.

RollHouse North Olmsted is now open to the public, with plans for an official grand opening event in early summer 2024.