Story Land announces 70th Celebration plus new additions to all-moo water play area coming for 2024 season

GLEN, N.H. — The cow-down is officially on, as Story Land announced its official 70th Celebration coming in 2024, highlighted by the addition of the all-moo, all-new Moo Lagoon. The completely reimagined farm-tastic-themed area will feature an interactive water play area, three water slides, a new food and beverage stand, new retail location and a brand new bath house. The udderly amazing, fully immersive farm-themed area is set to open to guests in 2024.

The brand-new Moo Lagoon will offer refreshing family fun until the cows come home. Complete with an interactive water playground as its centerpiece, the new thematic area will also include a triple slide tower offering three unique body water slides, Cob Cruiser, Silk Slider and Husk Runner. After a day of play, the whole herd can enjoy a bite at the Barn Yard Pizza offering slices from the barn-themed restaurant, and take a break in the brand new farm-inspired Bath House. The park’s newest retail location, The Stock Yard, will also open within Moo Lagoon and will be a one stop shop for swim essentials.

“Construction on the new Moo Lagoon section of Story Land is well underway as we prepare for 2024 and our 70th season,” said Story Land Marketing Director, Lauren Fullerton. “This new farm-themed area will be a fully immersive experience offering our visitors a chance to cool off and refresh after a day of play here at Story Land.”

Moo Lagoon is the centerpiece of the park’s 70th Celebration coming in 2024. In addition to the new water play area, the park is also unveiling a refreshed whimsical logo and will celebrate its birthday in June in style. A massive birthday cake will be on display along with additional activities to mark the momentous year will be announced soon.

The Moo Lagoon water play area will offer fun for kids of all sizes in the new multi-level sprayground featuring a dumping bucket, interactive water features and a zero-depth spray zone. Moo Lagoon is the next themed addition to join the park and will transport guests to the farm featuring cow structures, large tractors throughout, a large entrance portal and more.

To celebrate the announcement of all that is moo and 70 years of fairy tale fun, Story Land is kicking off Black Friday early. Starting now, guests can get Season Passes starting at just $69.99 or day tickets for just $29.99. Season Passholders can take advantage of unique discounts and additional perks like unlimited visits, free friend tickets, discounts on food and beverage and much more.