S&S Worldwide, Inc. announces executive management change

LOGAN, Utah — With the on-going growth and success of S&S Worldwide, Inc. (“S&S”) comes the recent appointment of Jason R. Mons, currently serving as President, to the new position of President and CEO. Mons has had considerable influence in the leadership and operational success of S&S for nearly 20 years, helping to take the company from an exciting enterprise with primarily one product (tower rides) to a global corporation that has quadrupled its former size and become the largest U.S. manufacturer of roller coasters and thrill rides.

Mons comes to the position of President and CEO having made significant contributions to the company’s accomplishments. Mons joined S&S in 2004 and has held various positions in operations and management, most recently as President and COO. These positions have provided Mons with a comprehensive understanding of the company, its customers, and products. One of Mons’ achievements was the oversight of the design and construction of a new modern and efficient facility for S&S in 2018, which has combined all aspects of the company together in a single 125,000-square-foot facility.

In his new role, Mons will work directly with Har Kupers, who, effective January 1, 2024, has been appointed as Corporate Executive Officer for Sansei Technologies, Inc. Kupers will serve as Chairman of both Vekoma Rides BV and S&S Worldwide Inc., overseeing their operations within the Sansei Technologies Group. Prior to this appointment, Kupers served as CEO of Vekoma Rides BV, a global leader in roller coaster rides.

Mons will be responsible for evaluating the impact of the company’s strategic plans, ensuring that S&S is consistently represented in a strong positive image, and leading the planning process for its continuing growth and development. Mons’ vision for S&S includes a nod to the company’s legacy of creating unique thrilling rides that the public enjoys and the desire to carry on that legacy. Valuing S&S customers and providing them with unique solutions for their needs or problems is also a priority. Mons has retained the same key management team of highly skilled professionals to assist in the daily management of the company. Mons brings a leadership style that is very focused on his people and their creativity, saying, “S&S has always been successful when we think outside the box and pursue innovative and unique rides, such as our air-powered systems and our spin technology. With the amazing, talented team at S&S, the company’s organizational growth and business success can only continue, and we excitedly look forward to providing more fun and unique new rides to the amusement industry.”