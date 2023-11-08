Sea Life Park Hawai’i’s Aloha Kai Lū‘Au introduces first ever Holiday Lū‘Au

WAIMĀNALO — Mele Kalikimaka from O‘ahu’s most scenic lū‘au, as Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi announces the first-ever holiday-themed production of its highly rated ALOHA KAI LŪ‘AU. Guests can take in the spirit of the season and aloha with five holiday hulas, festive costumes and songs including performances to “Mele Kalikimaka,” “Jingle Bells,” “Winter Wonderland” and other holiday songs, photo opportunities with Santa and much more in a dazzling presentation from award-winning Malu Productions.

Offering a fanciful journey through the ocean connecting the people of Polynesia, the popular show will now include a Christmas twist on the traditional Hawaiian luau as Aloha Kai transforms into a tropical holiday celebration from December 1 through December 31, 2023.

“The holidays remind us that one of the best gifts is being able to spend time with family and friends, and there is no better way to enjoy delicious food and great company than a traditional Hawaiian lū‘au,” said Valerie King, General Manager Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi. “While Aloha Kai is an unforgettable experience all year round, our first holiday show is sure to be particularly magical and offer the perfect December destination for our visitors and kamaʻāina alike.”

Overlooking the ocean and tucked beneath the Ko’olau Mountains, Sea Life Park’s sweeping Makapu’u Meadows will be decked with holiday cheer. The season has a whole new spirit as guests at the Aloha Kai Lū‘au enjoy a unique twist with holiday flair. New for the season, visitors can enjoy meet and greets with Santa and seven authentic island cultural activities like coconut leaf weaving, kupe‘e making (wrist and ankle lei) and ukulele lessons, all while they indulge in ‘ono Hawaiian food with a beautiful buffet dinner. From fire knife champions to graceful hula, the stage is set for an enchanted evening for the whole ‘Ohana.

The 2023 Aloha Kai Holiday Lū‘au will offer a variety of packages including an all-new VIP experience priced at $230 per adult. Guests will get an exclusive seating location, close to the action, a free welcome drink, two drink tickets, a free set of souvenir photographs, complementary parking and a 10-day admission ticket to Sea Life Park Hawaiʻi. Other package options include Gold, Silver and Bronze with prices ranging from $210 – $135 for adults. All package tiers offer a variety of extras such as lei greetings and complimentary drinks. Plus, guests purchasing select packages get to enjoy general admission to Sea Life Park, with opportunities to encounter amazing sea creatures and learn more about the park’s conservation programs.

Visitors coming to the island ahead of the holiday season are invited to enjoy Aloha Kai’s first-ever Thanksgiving lū‘au. The Thanksgiving lū‘au will feature the traditional hula dances performed by Malu Productions, unique cultural activities and an exclusive Thanksgiving menu including a Kalua Thanksgiving turkey, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and gravy and a pumpkin crunch dessert every day from November 20 – 26, 2023. Bronze, Silver and Gold packages are available with prices ranging from $159 – $89.