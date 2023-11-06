Sacoa Cashless System to unveils new features for its solutions at IAAPA Expo 2023

Sacoa Cashless System, the leading provider of innovative cashless solutions, is pleased to announce its participation at IAAPA Expo 2023, the premier event for the global attractions industry. Taking place from November 14 to 17, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, USA. The company will be located at Booth #1815.

With a rich history as exhibitors at IAAPA Expo and driven by high expectations, Sacoa invites attendees to explore their latest developments and connect with their team.

In addition to their presence on the show floor, Sacoa Cashless System proudly supports IAAPA Rookies: FEC 101 as a Silver Sponsor, offering valuable insights for newcomers to the industry from November 11 to 13. Moreover, Sacoa is a Category Sponsor Diamond for the ADIBRA International Networking event, which will be held on November 14 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

Sebastian Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa USA, expressed his excitement for the upcoming show, highlighting the company’s dedication to presenting new features and solutions:

“We are highly anticipative of this event. Drawing from our extensive experience as exhibitors at numerous IAAPA Expo editions, we hold firm in our belief that, much like IAAPA Europe, this expo will witness a surge in attendance. We extend a warm invitation to all to join us at our Booth #1815.

Meeting with clients, friends, and entrepreneurs seeking top-notch guidance for their projects or business changes is always a delight. We come bearing exciting announcements – new enhancements have been integrated into several of our products and solutions, elevating their functionality and delivering a more comprehensive experience for both operators and guests. Our entire team has put in dedicated efforts to introduce these groundbreaking developments, set to be unveiled at this year’s IAAPA Expo.”