ProSlide Technology Inc unveils exciting new water park rides at IAAPA 2023 – booth 2254

ProSlide Technology Inc., the global leader in water park design and manufacturing, is thrilled to announce its participation in IAAPA 2023 at Booth 2254. With over 37 years of experience in the industry, ProSlide is renowned for its innovation, quality, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

At this year’s IAAPA event, ProSlide will present an impressive lineup of new water park rides including Saifa at Siam Water Park, Tenerife, Vikingløp RallyRACER at Rulantica, Germany, Turtle Coaster at The Land of Legends, Turkey, Quetzal at Zoomarine, Portugal, Camp IDAH2O at Roaring Springs, Idaho, Rocket BLAST at Waldameer Water park, Pennsylvania, and the upcoming Aqualibi multi-flume expansion in Belgium. The list of exciting projects continues, making 2023 an incredible year for ProSlide!

As a proud IAAPA member, ProSlide is excited to sponsor the Water Park Social and the Water Park Operator events during IAAPA Orlando. Additionally, ProSlide’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ray Smegal, will join the “Accessibility and Inclusivity in Water Park Planning & Design” panel, along with Lori Gogel, Director of Attractions at Holiday World & Splanshin’ Safari, and James Anderson, Senior Director at Forrec. This educational session is scheduled for November 13th at 4 pm.

Looking ahead to 2024, ProSlide is already working on new record-breaking projects in the Dominican Republic, the Middle East, Philippines, USA, and many more.

Visit ProSlide at Booth 2254 at IAAPA 2023 to learn more about these exciting developments in the world of water park design and manufacturing.