ProSlide concludes a highly successful week at IAAPA Orlando

ProSlide, the leading water park designer and manufacturer, is thrilled to wrap up an incredibly successful week at IAAPA Expo Orlando. The week was marked by exciting announcements, notable projects, industry recognition and incredible client connections.

Highlights of the Week:

Accessibility and Inclusivity Panel: The week kicked off with a thought-provoking panel on “Accessibility and Inclusivity in Water Park Planning & Design.” Exploring the current state of accessibility in water parks, trends in accessible park planning, and the benefits of inclusive play areas, the discussion set the tone for a week of innovation.

Ray Smegal, CCO ProSlide was joined by Lori Gogel, Holiday World and James Anderson, Forrec

2024 Projects Unveiled: ProSlide announced an impressive lineup of upcoming projects for 2024, including ventures in the USA, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Greece, Spain and more. The diverse range of projects reflects ProSlide’s global impact and commitment to delivering top-tier water park experiences.

SeaWorld + ProSlide: ProSlide was honored to welcome SeaWorld for a joint press conference, unveiling the names of three new projects and celebrating the strong partnership between the two companies. ProSlide has worked on nearly 60 projects over 20+ years with SeaWorld parks, showcasing the enduring collaboration between the two industry leaders.

Jeff Janovich, SVP Global Strategic Partnerships, ProSlide and Conner Carr, Manager, Rides & Engineering, SeaWorld

IAAPA Brass Ring Award 2023: ProSlide proudly received First Place for Best New Water Ride for SAIFA – Dueling RocketBLAST, located in the award-winning Siam Park, This water coaster garnered recognition for its groundbreaking design, speed, and commitment to safety.

Christoph Kiessling, Founder and GM of Siam Park, shared his enthusiasm: “The debut of SAIFA, the World’s longest Dueling RocketBLAST at Siam Park, not only surpassed my expectations but also marked a groundbreaking moment for thrill-seekers among our visitors. The innovative design featuring two parallel slides delivers a unique and exhilarating experience. Standing at 29.8 meters tall and stretching over 300 meters (about 984.25 ft) in length, this slide has not only met my criteria for speed and excitement but has also prioritized the highest safety standards. The meticulous craftsmanship and the use of cutting-edge materials ensure a flawlessly smooth ride, setting a new standard in waterpark experiences. For all those who relish adrenaline-packed adventures and harbor a love for water parks, SAIFA stands as an absolute essential. I am thrilled at the prospect of sharing this exceptional experience with the countless thrill-seekers who will now encounter the zenith of water slide excitement at Siam Park with SAIFA. My heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to Rick Hunter and his team for this invaluable addition that SAIFA brings to Siam Park.”

IAAPA Water Park Social: ProSlide capped off the week with an amazing night at the IAAPA Water Park social, connecting with clients and partners. As a proud sponsor of IAAPA, ProSlide is honored to be recognized as leaders in water park design and manufacturing.

This week has truly been a testament to the passion and dedication of the entire ProSlide team. From groundbreaking projects to industry recognition, we continue to push the boundaries of water park design and innovation. Our collaboration with SeaWorld and the success of SAIFA further solidifies ProSlide’s position as a global leader. We look forward to shaping the future of water park experiences and continuing to exceed the expectations of our valued partners and clients.