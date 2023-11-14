PACE Seminar trained more than 50 at Kennywood, in classrooms

AT: B. Derek Shaw

MONROEVILLE and WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The annual ride safety education seminar offered by the Pennsylvania Amusement Parks and Attractions (PAPA) and the Pennsylvania State Showmen’s Association (PSSA) took place in late October/early November. The educational portion of the program was presented by members of the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials (NAARSO). Known as the Parks and Carnival Education (PACE) seminar, there were 55 attendees.

Seminar classes were held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Monroeville, Pennsylvania. One full day of instruction was conducted at Kennywood Park, West Mifflin, Pennsylvania where attendees were able to take an ‘up close look’ at a dozen rides during the training.

PACE Seminar Coordinator Gary Chubb was assisted by Seminar Administration Manager Lisa Bartlebaugh (Bartlebaugh Amusements), Assistant Seminar Coordinator Mike Funyak (DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash), and NAARSO Education Chairman John Hartman. In addition, Matt Palko from Kennywood coordinated the “Hands On” day at the park, and Yvonne Brown from the Pennsylvania Bureau of Rides assisted with Pennsylvania state paperwork and testing. Dick Knoebel again assisted in securing sponsors for the four-day session.

Instructors included John Hartman of Wagner Consulting, Ed LaSalle — independent inspector/ consultant, Tom Jones McGowen Allied Specialty Insurance, John Riggleman — retired from Universal Parks, ASTM F24 Committee, Joe Filoromo Pennsylvania Bureau of Rides inspector supervisor, and Gary Chubb of GC Amusement Consulting, LLC.

Attendees represented a variety of amusement parks, traveling shows, and inspectors. Traveling shows represented included Bartlebaugh Amusements, Lynam’s Amusements, LAM Enterprises, Gambill Amusements, Houghton Enterprises, Huey’s Amusements, C&L Shows, and Majestic Midways. Amusement park attendees included Kennywood Park, Hersheypark, DelGrosso’s Park, Bushkill Park and Funland (Rehoboth Beach, DE). Inspectors included representatives from The Connecticut State Police, West Virginia Department of Labor, Pennsylvania Bureau of Rides, and Allegiant Safety Consulting along with several independent inspectors.

Class instruction topics included: Pennsylvania update, Eli Bridge rides, Basic PLC and ladder logic, ASTM F770, investigating issues, evacuation/weather, limited specialties, basic NDT/ASNT, comprehensive evaluation, signage, wire rope, basic OSHA, culture of safety, inspection tools, ride training, life safety code 101, preventative maintenance, waterslides and play structures, midway inspections, fences — steps — rails, accessibility, risk reduction in Go Karts, personal protective equipment, documentation & SOPS and an inspector round table.

“This year was the first time we presented a class at the PACE Seminar on ‘Basic PLC and Ladder Logic.’ John Hartman gave the class using a computerized simulator. To the surprise of many attendees, this ended up being one of their favorite classes,” said Chubb. “For our ‘Hands On’ day at Kennywood, we had a wonderful time. The Kennywood folks exceeded our expectations.”

Seminar sponsors included Kennywood Park, Amusement Today, A.R.M. USA, Chance Rides, Great Coasters International, Haas & Wilkerson Insurance, International Rides Management, Larson International, Majestic Rides, McGowen Allied Specialty Insurance, Naughton Insurance, Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, Premier Rides, Ralph S Alberts Company, Inc., Rides 4 U and Sally Dark Rides.

The 2024 PACE Ride Seminar will be held in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania (for the classroom portion) and Knoebels Amusement Resort will serve as the location for the hands-on portion. The tentative dates are October 28-31.

NOTE: From 1985 through 2006 this seminar was known as the Pennsylvania Ride Safety Seminar. In 2007 it became known as the PACE Ride Safety Seminar. On or about 2007, Phil Slaggert, a private ride safety consultant, picked up the name of Pennsylvania Ride Safety Seminar and has been running two additional seminars in the Commonwealth per year since that time.

This article appears in the November IAAPA Expo 2023 issue of Amusement Today.

