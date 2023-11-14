Now hiring: Falcon’s Beyond recruiting for hundreds of highly-skilled jobs within its Falcon’s Creative Group business unit

ORLANDO — Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (FBYD) (“Falcon’s” or the “Company”), a global entertainment powerhouse and visionary innovator in immersive storytelling, today announced its largest recruitment effort in the company’s history for its Falcon’s Creative Group business unit, with a goal to double its headcount. The company intends to hire nearly 200 new team members to support unprecedented company growth of creative projects across the globe.

Currently headquartered in Orlando, Falcon’s Creative Group is one of the world’s leading themed entertainment and master planning firms, having planned over $100 billion in award-winning experiences where creative vision, compelling design, immersive media, and cutting-edge technology intersect to bring imagination to life. The division is launching its bold plan to recruit hundreds of design, media, and technology specialists in advance of the top industry trade conference, IAAPA Expo, in Orlando.

“With continued domestic and global market growth for location-based entertainment (LBE), and Falcon’s own unprecedented growth through our recent public listing on Nasdaq, we are looking to expand our team of highly skilled creatives and technology specialists in Falcon’s Creative Group,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO, Falcon’s Beyond. “We’re excited to share our hiring news in advance of the IAAPA Expo, which draws tremendous talent in themed entertainment. Our company always looks forward to participating in the Expo and it carries added significance this year with our strong commitment to growing our team.”

At its IAAPA booth, No. 1073, Falcon’s will showcase a slate of its proprietary rides and attractions technologies, which are scalable and suitable for a variety of different themed entertainment projects. This includes a demo of its ON!X Theater attraction from Katmandu Park | Punta Cana, which recently won the Platinum MUSE award in the Experiential & Immersive category.

Learn more about Falcon’s Creative Group, including future career opportunities, here: https://falconscreativegroup.com/about-us/careers.