Lake Compounce dazzles the season beginning November 24 with Holiday Lights 

BRISTOL, Conn. — Magic and wonder fill the air at America’s First Amusement Park as Holiday Lights returns to Lake Compounce for the 2023 season. The holiday season will officially begin on Friday, November 24 at 5 p.m. as the gates reopen to families and the park welcomes guests back to New England’s favorite holiday tradition.

This season, visitors can expect to be delighted by Holiday Lights, a 2023 nominee for the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Theme Park Holiday Event. The event will feature Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree, standing at 100 feet tall and boasting more than 120 thousand lights. Holiday Lights will also include a variety of activities and entertainment including meet and greets with Santa Claus, a dazzling light show at the Main Gate, cookie decorating, Kyle’s Holiday Dance Party and the return of Pawliday Lights and the Kid’s New Year’s Eve Bash followed by a spectacular fireworks display on December 31.

“We are looking forward to spreading holiday cheer to all our guests this season,” says General Manager Doug Hemphill. “With a variety of family rides and attractions, meet and greets with the big man in red, holiday light shows, delicious food and beverage offerings and so much more, we believe this Holiday Lights season will be our best to date and we can’t wait to welcome New Englanders back for a season of magic.”

Lake Compounce is getting into the spirit of the season as it gives back to the local community beginning with Giving Tuesday. To celebrate the day of giving, the park has partnered with the Bristol Boys and Girls Club and will donate one 2024 single day admission ticket to the club for every 2024 Season Pass sold on Tuesday, November 28. Lake Compounce will continue its season of giving through Holiday Lights with several opportunities for guests to give donations in exchange for free parking. December 1 through 3, the park will host a winter gear drive to benefit the Bristol Boys and Girls Club. Then, pets and their parents are invited to Pawliday Lights December 8 through 10 and are encouraged to bring pet food, toys or treats for the Meriden Humane Society. The giving continues the weekend of December 15 through 18 as the park teams up with Southington’s Bread for Life to collect nonperishable food items for local residents in need.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol greatly appreciates Lake Compounce for their generosity towards the Boys and Girls in the City of Bristol that need us most,” said Jay Maia, Chief Executive Officer Boys and Girls Club of Bristol. “Many of these youth would otherwise not have the financial means to enjoy this wonderful theme park located so close to their homes.”

Lake Compounce will offer a variety of delicious holiday treats including hot chocolate, s’mores, festive funnel cakes, peppermint bark and more. In addition to the spectacular lights throughout the park, guests can enjoy a variety of rides fit for the whole family, including the North Pole Express, Boocifers Haunted Holiday at Ghost Hunt, Zoomer’s Gas n Go, Kiddie Coaster and more. Holiday Lights will run Fridays from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. from November 24 through December 29 and Saturdays and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. from November 24 through December 31 with a bonus Thursday added on December 28.